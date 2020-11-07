Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Reacts After His Son Crashes Election Interview

In the words of Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink, "this teen wins election night 4.0."

With votes still being tallied in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Twitter users have declared that one teenager has won the internet after a hilarious photobomb on MSNBC.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was being interviewed on the show on Friday, Nov. 6, when his son walked into the room wearing a T-shirt and staring at his phone. He looked up and made eye contact with the camera. As he realized he was being broadcast on national TV, the kid slowly backed out of the room in the background of his dad's conversation. Needless to say, his stealth-like reaction blew up online.

CNN's Jake Tapper wrote, "I love this so much" along with the hashtag #DadLife. Colleague Abby Phillip called it "Hilarious."

But perhaps it was Shapiro that had the best response. He owned the father-son moment and joked, "I'm taking his phone away for 24 hours" with a crying-laughing emoji. He added on Instagram, "See, politicians are people too!"