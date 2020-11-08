Finding Jane Carver's Killer: The Wild Case Kicking Off The Real Murders of Orange County

What happened to Jane Carver was the stuff nightmares are made of, being in the wrong place at the wrong time—and even worse, being the wrong person.

"This is the thing you see on a television show, but certainly not a crime in Orange County, California," muses one of the commentators to be found in The Real Murders of Orange County, Oxygen's cheekily named new series that delves into the darker side of the region also known for a certain soapy primetime drama, wine-sipping Housewives and the ups and downs of the hot and privileged in Laguna Beach.

Time to add murder to the list, starting with the 1995 slaying of Carver, a happily married flight attendant who was shot just yards away from her house while she was out for a jog in what turned out to be a freak case of mistaken identity that led to the uncovering of all sorts of nefarious business dealings that neither she nor her husband had anything to do with.