Drew Barrymore's Gift Guide Brings Flower Power to the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nobody is more excited for the holiday season than Drew Barrymore.
While she may be busier than ever with her talk show appropriated titled The Drew Barrymore Show and a variety of businesses, the actress and mom can't help but look forward to the weeks and months ahead.
"These days, the holiday season truly revolves around my kids!" she exclusively shared with E! News. "We like to make holiday cards and crafts, watch movies like Home Alone and bake together around our cozy kitchen island. We also love to team up as a family and give back to organizations in our community. I cherish every minute I get to spend with my daughters during the holidays!"
There's also the fun of gifting! Drew took time out of her busy schedule to highlight a few items she loves including items from her Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection at Walmart.
"Get creative, give from the heart and avoid overspending," she advised fans. "Newspaper or recycled magazines make excellent wrapping paper! Add a handmade card for a personal touch."
Botanical Watercolor 16 Piece Dinnerware Set by Drew Barrymore
Modern and playful, this colorful dinnerware set is perfect for anyone who needs to hit "reset" on their average kitchenware.
Words to Live by: (inspirational Quote Book for Women, Motivational and Empowering Gift for Girls and Women)
There is no greater gift than the gift of empowerment! This holiday season, send your loved ones this gorgeous illustration of 50 empowering sayings from leading women around the world. Just as beautiful as it is inspiring, this is an essential addition for any bookshelf or coffee table around the home.
Flower Hair Tools Iconic Travel Hair Dryer with Concentrator
Tiny but mighty, this hairdryer from Drew's new Walmart collection is sure to pack a quick drying punch without stripping hair of essential moisture. With a dual voltage system and ultra lightweight design, this is a perfect addition for anyone who needs a great hair styling tool on-the-go!
Sunnylife Giant Jumbling Tower Game
Displayed with a gorgeous rainbow ombré effect in a sunset color pallet, this unique twist on the old classic game is girly, chic and still wildly fun!
Islas: Food of the Spanish Islands
Unpacking the unique and vibrant cuisine of Spain's Mediterranean islands with influence from the historic mainland regions, this cookbook celebrates authentic recipes with soul and style. Spice up your normal routine with these wonderful cooking secrets!
Sunday Riley Juno Essential Face Oil
Sure to leave you feeling refreshed and hydrated, your skin will thank you later! This specific blend of Vitamins A and C with Omegas 3, 6 and 9 from cold-pressed powerhouse seed oils will brighten and protect skin this winter.
Petal Shaped 3-Piece Transparent Decorative Acrylic Tray Set by Drew Barrymore
Help your loved ones do storage in style. Perfect for organizing trinkets or brightening up a room, this unique three-piece set is dynamic and chic!
Pumpkin Picking Candle - Candle Collection
There is nothing like a bit of nostalgia for the holiday season! Help your loved ones reminisce with a little reminder of home, wherever that may be with these beautiful candles.
Sassy Oranges In A Bowl Art Print
Upgrade any space with this unique print full of personality! Custom made for every order, this artwork will always bring a smile.
Pink Ceramic Cloud Shaped Night Light by Drew Barrymore
Comforting and cute, help your younger loved ones feel your warmth even if you are miles away! This ceramic cloud doubles as a fun desk trinket and a functioning nightlight.
Blue Light Computer Glasses, Daisy Frame, Tiger Eye Tort
Prescription or not, protecting your eyes can be done in style! Use these trendy blue light-cancelling glasses to take on the work day while spicing up your wardrobe.
