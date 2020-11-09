See Dr. Cat Begovic Agree to a "Challenging" Case on Dr. 90210

Related : Woman Wants Excess Belly Skin Gone After Major Weight Loss

A new body means a new chapter for new patient Starla.

In this clip from Monday, Nov. 9's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Cat Begovic has a consultation with Starla about her excess belly skin. As Starla shares with Dr. Begovic, a 200-plus weight loss in six months has left her with a large amount of sagging skin.

Starla notes at the start of the examination, "To go from 354, at my highest, to 140 in six months?"

"Yeah, that's fast," Dr. Begovic says in support.

After Starla shows the doctor the "jiggling" she's unhappy with, Dr. Begovic praises the new patient for her weight loss transformation.

"I have to commend you on how much weight you've lost," the Dr. 90210 surgeon states. "I think that's amazing, it's incredible. This is where we start having you feel like you feel on the inside."

In a confessional, Dr. Begovic hopes to change Starla's life so the patient "can feel like she's closing one chapter, where she was less healthy and less able to participate in life."