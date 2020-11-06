Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Were Double Dating With Bachelor Nation Stars Before Engagement Reveal

Related : Clare Crawley and Yosef's Epic Blowup on "Bachelorette"

Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss may have just publicly gotten engaged on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, but it turns out that there were people within Bachelor Nation who already spent time with the pair as a soon-to-be-married couple.

On Nov. 6, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay shared a photo of her and husband Bryan Abasolo, who she found love with when she was the lead on the ABC reality series, hanging out with Clare and Dale. "My girl @clarecrawley followed her heart against all odds and outside opinions," Rachel wrote in the Instagram caption. "She trusted and believed in herself! That's a lesson we could all learn from and follow. Congrats @dalemoss13 and @clarecrawley and I wish you a lifetime of joy, success, and love."

DeAnna Pappas, who recently guested on Clare's season for a heart-to-heart with the lead, also gushed over hanging out with the betrothed duo. She shared a group pic of her with the couple as well as her husband Stephen Stagliano."Stephen & I had the pleasure of joining these 2 love birds for dinner one night," DeAnna wrote on Instagram. "We planned to only stay for an hour & a 1/2, but managed to stay for 3+ hours because we loved the time talking & sharing with these two friends! PLUS, Stephen has a major man crush on @dalemoss13."