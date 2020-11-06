Watch Birthday Boy Justin Sylvester Get a Sexy Stripper Surprise on Daily Pop

Related : See Firefighter Stripper Surprise Justin Sylvester for His B-Day

A sexy surprise.

On Friday, Nov. 6's Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester got quite the surprise in honor of his upcoming birthday on Sunday, Nov. 8. As seen in the highlight above, the birthday boy was greeted by a dashing fireman, who just happened to be a stripper.

"Yes! Oh my god," Justin declared as the stripper made his entrance. "Give me some ones."

While Justin and co-host Carissa Culiner were living for the surprise, pregnant Morgan Stewart seemed a bit more bashful as she laughed and covered her face.

As the strip tease continued, Carissa encouraged the handsome dancer to "show the cameras" his dance moves. And, on behalf of everyone watching, we'd like to say, "Thank you, Carissa!"

When the stripper teased he'd take off his pants, Justin seemed in disbelief.

"You're lying! We're not doing this right now," a gleeful Justin remarked. "Oh my god! No."

Blushing from the performance, Justin proceeded to hide behind some festive balloons. Yet, he did sneak a peek here and there.