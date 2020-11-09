Look Back at Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics Before Total Bellas Returns

They grow up so fast.
As cliché as it sounds, it's true! After all, it feels like just yesterday that twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella announced they were both pregnant at the same time.
Then, before we knew it, Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan introduced their 3-year-old daughter to her new little brother, Buddy Dessert Danielson.
It's been particularly exciting for Total Bellas fans to follow along with Nikki's journey as a first-time mom, especially since the 36-year-old has remained open and honest, making sure to highlight both the joys and the hardships she experiences, whether posting on social media or talking to Brie on The Bellas Podcast.
Luckily, fans will soon get a much closer look at Nikki, Artem and Matteo's little family of three, since Total Bellas season 6 premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 on E!
The new season will also reveal what it was like for both Nikki and Brie to be pregnant, and ultimately give birth, in the middle of a global pandemic!
On top of everything else, they're also rolling out their memoir Incomparable—in which Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years—and uprooting their lives to move to a brand new city.
We're way too excited for the return of Total Bellas, so in honor of the upcoming premiere, we're looking back at all of baby Matteo's cutest pics.
Scroll through the below gallery to see how much Nikki and Artem's son has already grown up!
We can't wait to see more of Matteo on season 6 of Total Bellas!