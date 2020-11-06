The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Miley Cyrus and More New Music Musts

Related : Maluma On His Key to Happiness, His Charity & More

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, here we are, music lovers. Another week down.

While all eyes have understandably been glued to the news, anxiously awaiting the results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, it's been business as usual for the music industry. And that means there are plenty of new releases to wade through.

If you find yourself needing a break from the coverage and just want to get lost in a few good tunes, we've got you covered.