Watch the Bravo's Chat Room Hosts Hilariously Take on the Thot Squat Challenge

It's a thot squat showdown.
In this exclusive clip from Sunday, Nov. 8's all-new Bravo's Chat Room, Summer House's Hannah Berner challenges co-hosts The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Below Deck's Kate Chastain and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams to a pose off.
"I want to talk about something that's near and dear to my heart and that is thot squats," Hannah starts off. "If you're not familiar, it's this insta-famous pose that I love to do."
In the image, Hannah is seen squatting while make a serious expression to the camera.
After Gizelle quips that they're familiar with Hannah's favorite pose, the Summer House star challenges her co-hosts to try the trendy squat.
Taking the challenge in stride, Gizelle proudly displays her thot squat, which includes stilettos and a peace sign.
As everyone cheers, Kate exclaims, "Gizelle, you're a badass! In stilettos no less."
While the RHOP star appreciates the love, she quips in response, "I want y'all to know it took two people to get me up from that position. 'Cause, I literally was dying. You see my face? I'm dying."
After seeing Gizelle slay her squat, Kate is hesitant to show her pic.
"Oh god, mine's so bad after yours," Kate tells her co-stars.
Although Kate looks stunning in the photo, her pose is a little off.
Hannah remarks, "You look like you're trying to clean something under the floor and somebody took a photo, but you look gorgeous."
As the comments continue, Gizelle ponders why Kate is playing with her dog in the picture.
The answer? Kate took the photo on a timer.
Last, but most certainly not least, is Porsha's thot squat.
The RHOA star looks beyond fierce as she perfects a wide spread.
"You know, any chance I get, I gotta show you these mega-knees still exist, honey," she comments. "They are there!"
What's even more impressive? Porsha took this photo moments before the segment filmed.
Who do you think had the best #THOTSquatSunday? Be sure to let us know.
Bravo's Chat Room airs Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m on Bravo.
