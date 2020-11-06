Al RokerFall TVKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Tayshia Adams’ Ex John Paul Jones Has A Sweet Reaction To Her Bachelorette Debut

John Paul Jones, who dated Tayshia Adams after the two met on Bachelor in Paradise, cheered on his ex during her debut as the Bachelorette.

The new Bachelorette has officially started her quest for love, and her ex couldn't be prouder.

On the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley as the show's lead so Clare could ride off into the sunset with Dale Moss, who she accepted a proposal from midway through the season. While Tayshia was ready to find true love on the ABC series, one of her Bachelor Nation exes was cheering her on from home. 

John Paul Jones, who Tayshia fell for on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, shared a picture of his TV screen as she became the new star, writing on his Instagram Story, "Go TayTay!!!!" 

Back in October 2019, Tayshia revealed that she and John Paul had split despite their best efforts to make their romance last. "John and I had something incredibly special," Tayshia shared in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms."

Ultimately, the two just didn't work, she explained, due in part to "living on opposite coasts" and "working insane schedules."

Instagram

As Tayshia now has a new crop of men vying for her hand, it's good to know this Bachelorette knows the right way to end a relationship. Hopefully, any guy who gets sent home sans rose handles the split as gracefully as JPJ. 

