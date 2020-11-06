Here’s the Real Reason Tayshia Adams Was Chosen To Replace Clare Crawley On The Bachelorette

ABC

Mills continued, "At that point, the producers started discussing like, ‘What would happen if she wants to leave with Dale?' And that's when the producers thought that maybe we should reach out to Tayshia."

Mills said that producers had previously considered Tayshia for the lead role, so getting in touch was easy. In fact, he added Tayshia was ultimately selected because they believed Clare's batch of men would align with what Tayshia wants.

"I don't think they're as different as you might think on the surface," he said. "Tayshia had been through a divorce, so I think there is a lot of maturity that comes with that, and she is super serious about settling down, just like Clare was, so it actually did not seem like a huge stretch for these guys."

"Also, you have to remember that we cast a lot of guys that weren't necessarily announced for Clare because she was announced as The Bachelorette so late," Mills continued, "so some of these guys would have been there for someone else that was chosen as the lead, anyway. It all ended up working out incredibly well, even though it provided some hurdles at first."