Al RokerFall TVKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Behold, All of the Celebs That Are the Same Age as Baby Yoda

Imagine Diddy and The Mandalorian's breakout star kicking it together at the rapper's annual white Party because yep, they are contemporaries.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 08, 2020 1:00 PMTags
TVStar WarsFeaturesEntertainment
Related: Baby Yoda - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Almost one year later and we're still obsessed with Baby Yoda.

Expectations (and stakes) were high when The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 12, with the live-action Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter shrouded in mystery. By episode's end, however, it was clear that not just a hit TV show but a star was born. No, we're not talking about Pascal's Mando, though we do love him. Of course, we are talking about The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

He was tiny. He was cute. He was a bit of a rascal. he ate frogs. He adorably sipped soup. The Internet was in love.

And then we learned he's actually 50 years old

Sure, his species ages much slower (which, like, jealous), but it was still hard to watch this cutie and realize you are cooing over what is, essentially, a middle-age man in human years. And, being the pop culture-obsessed fans we are, we got to wondering which celebrities would be considered Baby Yoda's contemporaries in Hollywood.  

photos
The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters

So go through this list of stars that are the same age as Baby Yoda, you will, and we dare you not to laugh imaging the Kid sneaking out of the Razor Crest to go hang out with the likes of Fat Joe and Ellen Pompeo. Or ditching Mando to ride motorcycles with Matthew McConaughey...

Gabriel Goldman
Jennifer Lopez
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Matt Damon
David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
Jay-Z
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson
DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Matthew McConaughey
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa
Mike Lawrence/USTA
Queen Latifah
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tina Fey
Michael Tran/Getty Images
Leah Remini
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for GBK Productions
Anthony Anderson
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Ellen Pompeo
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Uma Thurman
BACKGRID
DIddy
PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Justin Chambers
CBS
Julie Chen
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois
Gerard Butler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julie Bowen
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Shemar Moore
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Fat Joe

Trending Stories

1

How Chris Harrison Felt About Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Exit

2

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Step Out After Engagement Reveal

3

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Double Date With Bachelor Nation Stars

4

The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

5

Jennifer Lawrence Dances in Boston to Celebrate Joe Biden's Win

Latest News

The Wild Case Kicking Off The Real Murders of Orange County

The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

Exclusive

My Music Moments: Shea Diamond Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

How to Watch All the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Nominated TV Shows

Behold, All of the Celebs That Are the Same Age as Baby Yoda

Update!

28 Advent Calendars You'll Want to Shop—Before They Sell Out!

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week