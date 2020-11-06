Why Miley Cyrus Says She "Didn't Spend Too Much Crying" Over Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball, and she isn't crying over the pieces left behind. The "Malibu" singer opened up about how she has been coping with "trauma" since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalized in December 2019.
On Monday, Nov. 2, Cyrus spoke on the Scandanavian talk show Skavlan about her secret "tool" to handling the heartbreak.
She said, "I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma and loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost."
Cyrus continued, "In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."
By not crying, she said she is able to move forward. But Cyrus added, "I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on."
Her feelings still change "really drastically" all the time, and she speculated her exes (who include Hemsworth as well as Cody Simpson more recently) think she's gotten less emotional over time.
She's trying to go forward with a mentality that when one door closes, another opens. The 27-year-old explained, "I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life." She also elaborated on her belief that any commitment of "forever" will lead to "disappointment."
Hemsworth and Cyrus officially separated in August 2019, less than a year after they tied the knot. Her rep told E! News, "They have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."
The Hunger Games actor has since been linked to Australian model Gabriella Brooks, as he and Cyrus now have "completely different" lives.
After her split, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Simpson, before deciding that it wasn't working between the pair. "Two halves can't make a whole," she said at the time.
