Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged! Here's How The Bachelorette Proposal Went Down

It's a happy ending that arrived early: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged!

Just four (!) episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette, the lead of ABC's hit romantic franchise found the one in a way that's completely unprecedented. Just as Chris Harrison teased time and time again, the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode proved that Clare not only delivered an "explosive" plot twist, but that she absolutely "blew up" The Bachelorette.

Yes, this means that the lineup of men competing for Clare's heart were totally devastated and pissed after the rose ceremony and cocktail party were canceled. And yes, this means that Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams is now the new Bachelorette. But before we begin fantasizing about what's next (Will the men get out of the limo for Tayshia again? Does she get an entirely new batch of guys?), let's focus on the magical proposal itself.

Clare made it clear the only man who she'd walk down the aisle for is Dale, telling producers, "I am so far in love with Dale. We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace. It's something that is so rare to feel so connected to someone when you've only known them for such a short period of time."

After a conversation with Chris, during which she swore on her "dad's grave" that the two did not correspond prior to filming, the pair decided that Clare would cancel the night's cocktail party and rose ceremony to focus on Dale.