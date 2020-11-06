Khloe Kardashian Makes an Unexpected Friend in Quarantine on KUWTK

Related : Kendall & Kylie Make Nice: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S19, Ep7)

Finding a way to pass the time.

On Thursday, Nov. 5's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian continued her quarantine as she recovered from COVID-19. While the Good American mogul was on the mend, she was struggling to keep herself entertained.

"I have been in my room for about 14 days. I'm definitely improving and getting healthier, thank god, ‘cause that was the worst sickness I've had," Khloe said in self-recorded footage. "I had days where you're just shaking for no reason. It's really a struggle to breathe and just coughing uncontrollably."

Although Khloe was "so thankful" to be feeling better, she found herself missing daughter True Thompson.

"I'm not trying to complain," she added. "It's just very isolating."

In order to pass the time, Khloe found herself tackling random chores.

"I'm so clean that I don't have much to clean," she lamented. "But, like sure, I have to clean my make-up brushes. Check. Make my bed. Check. Get right back in it. Check. Watch an hour of news for the day. Check. Change my pajamas a handful of times. Check. Stalk my daughter. Check."