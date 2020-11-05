Anne Hathaway Apologizes to the Disabled Community for “Pain” Caused By The Witches

Related : Anne Hathaway's "The Witches" Faces Disability Backlash

Anne Hathaway is trying to right a wrong. The Oscar winner is apologizing to the disabled community after her character in The Witches drew backlash.

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 5 that she recently learned that "many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches."

Hathaway continued, "I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for."

She added, "As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused."

As a mother of two, Hathaway said she wanted to give a "special apology" to the families with differently abled children who love them "as fiercely as I love my own kids," adding, "I'm sorry I let your family down."