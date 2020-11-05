Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has passed away. She was 21.

The death of the music artist, whose real name is Braxton Baker, was announced by her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, on Thursday, Nov. 5. She did not specify the cause of her daughter's death.

"Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended," Russell wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of Brax. "At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us."

"Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art," Russell continued. "She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn."