Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See Buddy Danielson's Most Adorable Pics Ahead of the Total Bellas Season 6 Premiere

By Allison Crist Nov 06, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVFamilyBabiesReality TVCeleb KidsShowsCelebritiesBrie BellaDaniel BryanTotal BellasBuddy Danielson
RETURNS NOV. 12, 9e|6p
Related: Follow Nikki & Brie Bella's Pregnancy Story on "Total Bellas"

A flourishing family of four!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Buddy Dessert Danielson, on Aug. 1—just one day after Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella gave birth to her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child—and soon, Total Bellas fans will be able to follow along as the couple adjusts to becoming parents to two.

That's right: the E! show is back! Season 6 of Total Bellas premieres Thursday, Nov. 12, and the brand new episodes will delve into both Bella Twins' pregnancies, giving birth in the middle of a global pandemic, moving to a new city and much more (including, as always, the inevitable family drama!).

Of course, fans will also get to see much more of Buddy, as well as his big sister, 3-year-old Birdie Jo Danielson.

Brie and Bryan have already documented some of their kids' cutest moments on social media, including Birdie rocking and singing to her little "Bud Bud."

photos
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

They've also spoken about their experience thus far on The Bellas Podcast

As Brie brilliantly put it, "Even though we don't feel like we're mature enough to have kids, I feel like we're doing a pretty damn good job so far."

Related: Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Give Baby Buddy Update

We can't wait to see the duo and their kiddos on the all-new season of Total Bellas!

In the meantime before the premiere, take a look back at all of Buddy's cutest pics by scrolling through the below gallery.

Trending Stories

1

How Mom Wrote Off Anna Faris

2

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"

3

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Debuts New Diamond Ring

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9e|6p pm, only on E!
Instagram
Generous Genes

Bryan and his lookalikes! Brie pointed out in the caption that her husband has "strong genes."

Instagram
Pre-Total Bellas Throwback

"Can't wait to share this journey with you all on @totalbellas," Brie wrote alongside a number of throwback photos, including this one of her and Buddy right after he was born. "This season is one for the books...we started filming not knowing a pandemic was coming....Nikki and I thought ok looks like we won't be filming this journey but @bunimmurray @eentertainment @wwe figured out the safest way to showcase this twin journey of pregnancy...I can't wait to relive it all again on November 12th 9pm on E!"

Instagram
Happy Halloween!

What an adorable dressed up duo! Brie was Cruella de Vil and Buddy, one of her dalmatians.

Instagram
Calm Before the Storm

Buddy and Birdie chillin' out before enjoying some Halloween fun!

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie wrote on Instagram, "My boys."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Mama and Buddy

For this sweet mother-son snap, Brie shared, "Mama + Buddy."

Instagram
Bryan's Biggest Fans

"Waiting to watch Dada back on @wwe #SmackDown" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Birdie & Her "Bud Bud"

Brie shared an adorable video of Birdie singing to her little brother, who she affectionally referred to as "Bud Bud."

Instagram
A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Instagram
Peace Out

Buddy and Birdie both spreading the peace! 

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Bryan cradles his baby boy while smiling cheek to cheek on Sept. 26. Aw!

Instagram
Cuddles With Nana

"The greatest feeling to see your Nana hold your baby!!" Brie wrote in honor of her and Nikki's grandmother paying both boys a visit in late September.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Buddy and Matteo having what's sure to be the first of many playdates!

Instagram
Hangin' Out

Brie dubbed Buddy her "little koala" in this portrait taken while recording an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
Family of Four

All together now!

Instagram
Father-Son Bonding

Bryan is all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot captured by Brie.

Instagram
Just Chillin'

"Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I'm thinking he's leaning towards the Seahawks....at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Mom & Dad

Brie and Bryan share a sweet selfie with their man man, Buddy!

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

"Me and my boy," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

Buddy is sound asleep on his mama. Too cute!

Instagram
Family Time

Buddy and Matteo pose with uncle J.J. and aunt Lauren.

Instagram
Buddy in Blue

Another adorable selfie of the mother-son duo!

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Buddy poses with his cousin and Brie's brother J.J.'s daughter Alice. "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Football Fit

Fall, along with Buddy's first-ever football season, is here!

Instagram
Playtime

It's only a matter of time before Buddy's able to play alongside big sister Birdie!

Instagram/Brie Bella
Meet Buddy

For Buddy's first official photo and name reveal on Instagram, Brie wrote, "Hi I'm Buddy."

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Boy Danielson

The Total Bellas couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the birth, Brie penned online, "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Brie Bella / Instagram
Big Sister & Baby

Alongside this snap of herself, Birdie and her baby boy, Brie shared, "Can't believe it's been a week already!!"

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

What a cutie!

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9e|6p pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

How Mom Wrote Off Anna Faris

2

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"

3

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Debuts New Diamond Ring

4

Tayshia Adams Answers Question on Where Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Stand

5

Miley Cyrus "Didn't Spend Too Much Time Crying" Over Liam Hemsworth

Latest News

Today's Al Roker Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

How Dr. Kelly Killeen Got Rid of Her "Vagina Neck" on Dr. 90210

See Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics Before Total Bellas Premieres

Tayshia Adams Answers Question on Where Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Stand

See Tracee Ellis Ross' One-of-a-Kind Fashion Evolution

Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Expecting First Baby Together

Update!

Holiday Gifts for Her 2020