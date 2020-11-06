See Buddy Danielson's Most Adorable Pics Ahead of the Total Bellas Season 6 Premiere

Related : Follow Nikki & Brie Bella's Pregnancy Story on "Total Bellas"

A flourishing family of four!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Buddy Dessert Danielson, on Aug. 1—just one day after Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella gave birth to her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child—and soon, Total Bellas fans will be able to follow along as the couple adjusts to becoming parents to two.

That's right: the E! show is back! Season 6 of Total Bellas premieres Thursday, Nov. 12, and the brand new episodes will delve into both Bella Twins' pregnancies, giving birth in the middle of a global pandemic, moving to a new city and much more (including, as always, the inevitable family drama!).

Of course, fans will also get to see much more of Buddy, as well as his big sister, 3-year-old Birdie Jo Danielson.

Brie and Bryan have already documented some of their kids' cutest moments on social media, including Birdie rocking and singing to her little "Bud Bud."