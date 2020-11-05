TikTok Star Bryce Hall Claims Ariana Grande Threw “Unnecessary” Shade for Publicity

Bryce Hall has got one more problem thanks to Ariana Grande.
The TikTok star is firing back after Ariana publicly shamed TikTokers for partying during the pandemic. While speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Bryce claimed that Ariana was only dissing the influencers as a marketing stunt and called her shade "unnecessary."
Bryce said on Thursday, Nov. 5, "She's not wrong but like unnecessary. Yeah. It's unnecessary to call out a specific group, especially when there's other people doing it."
He speculated as to why the "Shut Up" singer zeroed in on TikTokers. "Because she knew that TikTokers have, like, a high audience. She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers especially," the 21-year-old said. "I mean, it was obviously like a marketing move and good for her. But like, she's not wrong."
However, Bryce acknowledged he didn't have much of a defense against Ari's claims. He explained, "What's a TikToker going to say? 'F--k you, Ariana?' I'm not going to say that. Everyone is like, 'You're right.'"
Ariana slammed the dance app users during an interview on Oct. 30, when she asked, "Couldn't we have stayed at home just a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are fine and better than we are?"
The Grammy winner went on to say, "Did we all need to go to f--king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't wait for the deathly pandemic to pass?" Ari added, "Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"
Known for his involvement in the Sway House, Bryce was one of the most heavily-publicized culprits of all the pandemic partiers, so it's likely Ari was referring to him and his pals.
Bryce was also spotted kissing Addison Rae at Saddle Ranch on Halloween, according to a video published by The Hollywood Fix.
Addison later agreed with Ari, calling her worry "understandable" and adding, "I definitely have been not going. I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I've been working out a lot." (And for what it's worth, Bryce admitted on the podcast that he's just "friends" with Addison now).
In August, Bryce and his friend Blake Gray, 19, were charged with two misdemeanors after throwing a big bash at their Hollywood Hills rental home.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti had to shut down their utilities and power after their gatherings broke COVID-19 safety protocols. He turned the lights off "to stop these parties that endanger our community." Garcetti said in a statement over the summer, "Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders."
Bryce was also arrested along with Jaden Hossler for drug possession during their quarantine road trip to Texas in May.
Fellow TikTok A-lister Dixie D'Amelio responded to Ari on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as well. Her clapback was mild at best, as the 19-year-old admitted that she loves the singer and wants to collaborate. Dixie said, "I don't really know what to think," and "I mean, she's right. She's right yeah. She's a queen. I love her."