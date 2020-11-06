Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Journey to the Upside Down With the Stranger Things x Casetify Collab

These Stranger Things-inspired phone cases and accessories are Eleven-approved

By Emily Spain Nov 06, 2020 11:00 AM
In celebration of Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6, Casetify is releasing a special capsule collection paying homage to the Netflix hit Stranger Things. The show-inspired phone cases and limited-edition accessories will allow you to take a piece of Hawkins circa 1983 with you wherever you go.  

Whether you're still binge-watching the widely popular series or eagerly awaiting the next season, fans will appreciate the designs highlighting the crew's unique adventures. And hint hint, the collection features a few Easter eggs. There's even an Eleven-approved silicone waffle case with her famous phrase "Friends Don't Lie." But don't wait too long, this collection is sure to sell out fast!

"This collection is dedicated to the superfans who enjoy life's unexpected adventures," said Casetify CEO and co-founder Wes Ng. "The culture around Netflix's beloved show proves the power of an unbreakable bond, and we're proud to give ​Stranger Things ​fans a whole new way to rep their love for their favorite iconic characters."

While we wait to see what happens to Hopper in Season 4, you can check out the Stranger Things x Casetify collection here!

For more products inspired by beloved television shows, check out the latest Revolution Beauty x Friends collection. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

