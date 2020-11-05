Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity in First Statement Since Firing

Carl Lentz is speaking out following his firing from the position of lead pastor for the Hillsong Church in New York City.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the 41-year-old shared a statement to his Instagram explaining the "moral failures" that Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston said were the cause of his termination.

He began his post by reflecting on the time he served the celebrity-adored church, writing, "Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honor in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church."

However, Lentz acknowledged that he didn't practice the messages Hillsong preaches to its massive congregation around the world. "When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate," he continued. "That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld."