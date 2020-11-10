Harry & MeganGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Relive the Biggest Moments From Last Year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

By Vannessa Jackson Nov 10, 2020 1:00 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
A lot can change in a year!

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards were one for the books! All of your favorite movie actors, TV stars, music idols and so many more were on site for one of the biggest nights of award season. It was non-stop action to say the least.

Everything from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's adorable PDA all night to Jennifer Aniston officially being crowned an icon, there was so much to love.

This year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are just days away with the live show happening this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. The votes are counted and its almost time to find out if your favorites will be going home with a PCA trophy for all their incredible work. If you can't wait another moment for the action, take a look at everything you forgot about from last year's show!

We've complied just a few of the biggest star-studded moments from 2019's epic event. Check out all the exciting things you may have forgotten about below.

After you check out the gallery below, don't forget to tune in to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards see your faves win on Sunday, Nov. 15!

Plus, we'll be giving out Icon Awards to Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross, not to mention Demi Lovato is hosting and Justin Bieber is performing!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Jennifer Aniston Became an Icon

Jennifer Aniston has been one of the most iconic actresses in the world for more than two decades. Last year, she finally made it official by being honored as the People's Icon of 2019. The actress was given the award from her old friend and constant collaborator Adam Sandler and thanked the crowd in a touching speech that left everyone inspired.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kevin Hart's First Public Appearance

Kevin Hart nearly lost his life in a terrifying car accident in Sept. 2019 that left him with major back injuries. Only two months later, the comedian made his first public appearance onstage at the 2019 E! People's Choice Award to accept his award for Comedy Act of 2019. The comedian gave a touching speech and thanked his fans for their support during his difficult time. "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support," he shared. "It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time."

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
P!nk's Inspiring Call to Action

P!nk was honored with the 2019 People's Champion Award, and used her platform to once again encourage people to keep fighting for the things they believe in. "I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world," she said during the stirring speech. "There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who that don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f--king world."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zendaya's Euphoric Win

Zendaya was on fire at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The Euphoria actress took home the award for Drama TV Star of 2019 for her role in the hit HBO show. She also won the Female Movie Star of 2019 for her performance in Spider Man: Far From Home. But it was her touching speech about the role of a lifetime that really moved the crowd. "Euphoria and Rue [are] I think one of the most beautiful things to ever happen to me," she said looking visibly stunned. "And I just want to say thank you obviously to HBO and A24...for giving me the chance to be a part of something so beautiful."

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's PDA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a music industry power couple. The pair, who recently got engaged, treated fans to some adorable PDA during their appearance at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. Gwen was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, and at the end of her speech she couldn't help but gush about her country beau. "I love you, Blake Shelton," she shared. "You're a babe." Blake then returned the favor when he won for Country Music Artist of 2019. Blake ended his speech by saying, "I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s--t out of you!"

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kardashian Takeover

Its a rare sight to behold when all of the Kardashian sisters get together, but for the 2019 PCAs, they made the award show a family event. The ladies stayed together for their interviews and proved family over everything. It doesn't hurt that they all looked flawless!

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini Club Jam

Country superstar and blonde bombshell Kelsea Ballerini brought down the house during her 2019 performance of her single "Club." The theme was pink for Kelsea, who also rocked a pretty pink crop top ensemble on the carpet of the event.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Alessia Cara Brings Down the House

Alessia Cara turned up the funk for her song "Rooting For You." The singer proved that she can go from pop icon to straight up soul queen in a matter of moments. She told E! News before the performance that she was very nervous, but ended up rocking out looking cool, calm and collected.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

