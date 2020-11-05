Addison Rae Stars in the Campaign for Disney's New Limited Edition American Eagle Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
2020 may be dark, but Disney's new collab with American Eagle is pure sunshine. The brand has tapped TikTok trendsetter Addison Rae to star in their campaign, wearing a look that would make Mickey proud. The line has comfy essentials from T-shirts to PJs for both men and women, starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, and more.
Shop our favorite Disney x AE womenswear finds below!
Disney X AE Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Mickey, Minnie and Pluto go sledding in a winter wonderland on this comfy sweatshirt.
Disney X AE Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Opt for this cute Christmas sweater starring Mickey and Minnie.
Disney X AE Sherpa Hoodie
This uber-soft sherpa hoodie features Mickey Mouse.
Disney X AE Graphic T-Shirt
You'll get so much wear out of this simple Mickey Mouse graphic T.
Disney X AE Graphic T-Shirt
How cute is this vintage-inspired cotton graphic T starring Mickey?
Disney X AE PJ Set
Cozy up in these feisty red PJs patterned with Donald Duck.
Disney X AE PJ Set
Spot the whole Disney crew on these holiday-themed PJs.
Disney X AE Unisex Mickey Mouse Sneaker
We love the black and white Mickey pattern on these unisex sneakers that come in men's sizing.
Disney X AE Crew Sock
Mickey and Minnie kiss under the mistletoe on these adorable crew socks.
