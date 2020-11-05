Lashana Lynch Details "Attacks" and "Abuse" She Received After As First Black Female 007

When news leaked last year that Lashana Lynch would make history by becoming the first female and the first Black 007, not everyone took the news well.

In a cover interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the 32-year-old British actress recalled the public backlash over her casting in the upcoming James Bond film. After being the target of aggressive comments, she deleted her social media apps, meditated and saw no one but family. However, she found comfort in knowing that the criticism was nothing personal.

"I am one Black woman—if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," she told the outlet. "I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

In the upcoming 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, the actress plays an agent named Nomi. In 2019, The Mail on Sunday reported that her character is given the British spy's famous code number 007 in a "pivotal" scene, in which she is told to find Daniel Craig's Bond and convince him to emerge from retirement.