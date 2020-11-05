See Kris Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian and More

Kris Jenner is feeling the love.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch turned 65 and, in typical Kardashian fashion, received many well wishes from her loved ones on social media. Not only did Kim Kardashian boast that the momager "never looked better," but Kendall Jenner also dubbed the mother of six a "superstar."
Kim gushed on Instagram, "Mommy!!!!! You're 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don't know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend!"
As she continued, Kim revealed that she's "forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all."
The KKW Beauty boss concluded, "Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn't even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner"
Appreciating the birthday shout out, Kris responded with, "I love you beyond measure."
Youngest daughter Kylie Jenner kept her tribute short and sweet as she posted a photo of herself, Kris and recent birthday girl Kendall.
"my scorpios," the Kylie Cosmetics boss captioned the photo. "happy birthday mommy. words will never describe my love for you!"
Speaking of Kendall, the supermodel paid tribute to her mother with a series of photos on her Instagram story.
"happy birthday to the biggest LEJ!!!" the 25-year-old model started off. "65 and looking more gorgeous every single day."
Continuing with her tribute, Kendall reflected on their global travel together. After sharing a series of throwback snaps, Kendall declared she wants to be "exactly like [Kris]" when she gets older.
Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish Kris a happy birthday. In addition to writing a sweet shout out on her feed, the Good American mogul also shared several hilarious videos and photos of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.
"Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love," Khloe penned. "You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous!"
As the tribute continued, Khloe praised Kris as a "literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King."
She added, "You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you do. I love you so much. I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Twin"
Of course, Kris' longtime love Corey Gamble had plenty of gush-worthy things to say in honor of her birthday.
"Happppppppppppppppy queen day my beautiful bab I'm so happy and thankful to have u in my life. Your [sic] the best mother, Lovie & friend to all," he shared online. "I admire so many qualities in you and I'll always spoil & take care of u. We've been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real... I will celebrate you now & forever. I LOVE U so much young sexy. It's your day my lady."
In response to this sweet post, Kris noted, "I love you so much Babe!!!!!!"
Happy birthday, Kris!
