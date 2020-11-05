The New Starbucks Holiday Cup Is Here: How Does It Stack Up To Previous Years?

Related : Shawn & Camila's Puppy Problems, Gaga's Ex & Christmas Already?

How quickly do we grow accustomed to wonders.

OK, Legendary film critic Roger Ebert may have wrote that in his 1999 review of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but we like to apply that sentence to every day joys and experiences we often take for granted...especially in 2020. If you can't enjoy the little things, you're probably going to take the big ones for granted.

That's why we're excited to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to here that it is officially holiday cup season at Starbucks. Yes, those signature red cups of happiness are officially available on Friday, Nov. 6.

As part of its annual tradition, Starbucks has altered the design of the iconic caffeine chalices yet again, with 2020's offerings including Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap. This year's theme—"Carry the Merry"—will also be written on two of the samplings.

"Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy," Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, said in a press release, adding that he wanted customers' orders to be a "brief moment that they can look forward to."

