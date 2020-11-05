Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Zack Attack Reunites in Exclusive New Saved By the Bell Photos

See exclusive images of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and more from Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell!

Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?

We'll tell you what: E! News is exclusively revealing new photos from Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell!

Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25, the highly anticipated series will introduce familiar faces and newcomers alike, all of which can be seen in the below snapshots. 

This includes the show's original leading man Zack Morris—once again being portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar—who's now the governor of California!

Zack isn't exactly flourishing in the role, though, as he quickly comes under fire for closing too many underfunded high schools.

His solution? To send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Gosselaar will be joined by a number of his fellow cast members from the original series, including the actress who portrayed his character's longtime love, Kelly Kapowski. 

31 Shocking Saved By the Bell Secrets Revealed

That's right: Tiffani Thiessen is back! Even better, she's now married to Zack and therefore serving as the First Lady of California.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are also reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. The duo is back at Bayside High, with Jessie serving as the school counselor while her son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli) is a student and current captain of the football team. 

Slater, on the other hand, is the school's athletic director.

Peacock

Thankfully, regardless of how far the O.G. Saved By the Bell crew has come, one thing's for certain: they're all still "Friends Forever," as they once sang while performing as "Zack Attack."

But wait—is Zack Attack back? Judging by the above photo, we'd say yes! 

Kelly even appears to be donning a pink outfit similar to the one she wore on the famous episode that introduced the band. Zack's sparkly green jacket looks awfully familiar, too!

Peacock Originals

While we're certainly excited for a potential Zack Attack reunion, the same probably can't be said by members of the new class—especially Jessie's son and Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), whose mom and dad happen to be Zack and Kelly.

Mac is the spitting image of his father, and it's clear he's just as charming and privileged as Zack was as a teenager, too.

Peacock

Here, both Mac and Jamie can be seen hanging out at the same diner their parents used to frequent, The Max!

Their fellow classmates include DeVante (Dexter Darden), Lexi (Josie Totah), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) and Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez).

Find out even more about the reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock, by scrolling through the below gallery!

8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock
Peacock
Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star ultimately heard from the powers that be and signed on—according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit. The best part? Zack is now the governor of California.

Peacock
Kelly Kapowski

Fans were initially uncertain whether or not Tiffani Thiessen would be joining the reboot, but thankfully, Kelly Kapowski is back! Making her return even sweeter is that she's now married to Zack and serving as California's first lady.

Peacock
A.C. Slater

Mario Lopez is reprising his role as A.C. Slater, who's now Bayside High's athletic director! He's at a point in his life where he really wants a win, so he sees this new group of kids coming in as that potential opportunity.

Peacock
Jessie Spano

Like Slater, Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley, is back at Bayside as an employee. She's the school counselor, and her son, Jamie, is a student and current captain of the football team. 

Trae Patton/Peacock
Lisa Turtle

Lark Voorhies is set to make a special appearance, reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

Peacock
Principal Toddman

Bye-bye Belding—Principal Toddman, played by John Michael Higgins, is the new sheriff in town, which means he's constantly being pranked by his privileged students and yelled at by their entitled parents. But this all changes when Bayside gets an influx of new students and Toddman gets a second chance to really make a difference.

Peacock
Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski's son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Peacock
Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.

Peacock
Daisy

Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.

Peacock
Devante

Dexter Darden, who starred in all three Maze Runner films, is Devante, another new student at Bayside. A bit of a loner, he might just end up using the fresh start as an opportunity to reinvent himself.

Peacock
Lexi

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock's TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, "Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world."

The trans actress called the role an "incredible opportunity," especially since Lexi's identity isn't all about her being transgender. "My character is so many things. She's in theater, she's like evil. She's the popular girl in school," Totah added. "But she just happens to be transgender."

Peacock
Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

