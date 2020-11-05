This Ridiculously Silly Preview of The Masked Dancer Will Lighten Your Mood

Related : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

Fact: The time to self-soothe has come.

Regardless of which side of the political coin you side with, waiting for the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election has got us sweating on the couch and reaching for a third, fourth, fifth (is it sixth?) cup of coffee. To combat heightened emotions, try shopping for stress relief products or a classic: scrolling through puppy photos (especially any featuring Chris Evans).

Our latest suggestion? Watching a 45-second teaser of The Masked Dancer, FOX's The Masked Singer spinoff which is set to premiere in December. If you're a huge fan of the singing franchise, welcome. This clip basically confirms that Dancer will be just like Singer, but, you know, minus the singing. If you're new to the Masked universe, now just might be the perfect time to get immersed.

In the new teaser, host Craig Robinson is joined by the panelists—Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green—as they rotate through a colorful assembly of masked contestants. The celebrity panelists throw out guesses like Britney Spears, Fergie and Lionel Richie as the edited clip continues to the beat of Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance."