Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Politicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Exactly What You Need to Watch Right Now

Amid the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ted Cruz, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and more joined Jimmy Kimmel for another Mean Tweets segment.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 05, 2020 3:39 PMTags
PoliticsJimmy Kimmel LiveCelebrities2020 Election
Related: Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Ouch. Talk about social media shade. 

As Americans wait to find out the final results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, some big names in politics attempted to bring a little laughter by reading mean tweets about themselves on the Nov. 4 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang—they all sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination but later ended their campaigns—were just a few of the participants.

Warren, for instance, read a post that claimed she's "what happens when Jan Brady grows up," and Sanders' claimed he "seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour." As for Bloomberg, his message compared his presidential run to "finding out Nickelback is playing the Super Bowl halftime show." He then replied, "I like Nickelback!"

photos
Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Senator Ted Cruz, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Governor John Kasich, former Senator Al Franken and Rep. Adam Schiff joined in on the fun, as well.

Trending Stories

1

Lil Wayne Has Cryptic Response About Alleged Breakup From Denise Bidot

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Squiggly Monster

3

Christina Anstead Slams “Absent Mother” Claim in Message to Haters

As former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci read, "Anthony Scaramucci is what happens when cold lasagna served on a Sopranos DVD makes a wish upon a star to be a real boy." Meanwhile, former Secretary of State John Kerry could barely keep a straight face. "If John Kerry's head were to be carved on a mountain, it would be actual size," he said, joking, "Mount Rushmore here I come!"

Watch the video to see all the epic tweets and clapbacks.

Trending Stories

1

Lil Wayne Has Cryptic Response About Alleged Breakup From Denise Bidot

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Squiggly Monster

3

Christina Anstead Slams “Absent Mother” Claim in Message to Haters

4

See Kamala Harris Share a Heartwarming Moment With Her Great Niece

5

Kris Jenner Shares Rare Update on Rob Kardashian Amid Spotlight Return

Latest News

Politicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Just What You Need Right Now

Watch Rosario Dawson Sweetly Crash Boyfriend Cory Booker's Interview

Olivia Wilde Film Don’t Worry Darling Halted for Coronavirus

See Kris Jenner’s Most Heartfelt Moments With Her 10 Grandchildren

Lily James Steps Out With Dominic Cooper Following Dominic West Drama

Christina Anstead Slams “Absent Mother” Claim in Message to Haters

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up One Year After Engagement