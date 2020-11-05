Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Movie Don't Worry Darling Halted Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

Related : Coronavirus Survivor Details COVID-19 Experience

There's something to worry about on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller has been forced to temporarily halt production after an unidentified team member tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline first confirmed on Nov. 4. The positive test came as a result of required routine testing for all production employees.

Wilde, who also stars in the film, was photographed on set in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 wearing a face shield alongside Dita Von Teese, who donned a face mask.

The movie, which centers on a 1950s housewife, features Florence Pugh in the lead role, as well as Harry Styles as her husband, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and KiKi Layne.

The Booksmart director posted about her latest project back in October with a photo of a blank Don't Worry Darling film slate. "Blank slate. Full heart," she wrote. "Let's do the damn thing, @libatique. #pressureisaprivilege."