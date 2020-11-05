Watch Matthew McConaughey's Kids Wish Him a Happy Birthday in Adorable Video

Related : Matthew McConaughey's Son Is His Mini Me

Matthew McConaughey's birthday turned out to be alright, alright, alright.

The Oscar winner celebrated his 51st birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it was nothing short of memorable.

Taking to Instagram, the True Detective alum shared a rare throwback video of his three kids—Levi Alves McConaughey, 12, Vida Alves McConaughey, 10, and Livingston Alves McConaughey, 7.

In the short clip, the three siblings, who appeared to be toddlers at the time, each tell their famous dad, "Happy birthday to you." At first, they whispered their birthday wishes to the Texas native. But after repeating the same words a few times, they shouted it at the top of their lungs.

While Matthew didn't appear in the adorable video, he did share a sweet caption about it. "a beautiful alarm clock I had today," he wrote.

The star's wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, posted the same throwback video with a heartfelt message.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is," she expressed of her husband. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!"