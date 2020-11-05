Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Watch Matthew McConaughey's Kids Wish Him a Happy Birthday in Adorable Video

Matthew McConaughey shared a rare throwback video of his kids wishing him a happy birthday. "A beautiful alarm clock I had today," he said of his gift.

Matthew McConaughey's birthday turned out to be alright, alright, alright.

The Oscar winner celebrated his 51st birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and it was nothing short of memorable. 

Taking to Instagram, the True Detective alum shared a rare throwback video of his three kidsLevi Alves McConaughey, 12, Vida Alves McConaughey, 10, and Livingston Alves McConaughey, 7.

In the short clip, the three siblings, who appeared to be toddlers at the time, each tell their famous dad, "Happy birthday to you." At first, they whispered their birthday wishes to the Texas native. But after repeating the same words a few times, they shouted it at the top of their lungs.

While Matthew didn't appear in the adorable video, he did share a sweet caption about it. "a beautiful alarm clock I had today," he wrote.

The star's wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, posted the same throwback video with a heartfelt message. 

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is," she expressed of her husband. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!"

She concluded, "Let's all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future."

The longtime couple is known for keeping their personal life private. However, just last month, Camila posted a rare photo of her eldest son to celebrate her husband's new memoir, Greenlights.

The sweet snapshot showed Levi in the kitchen with their family friend and chef Rocco DiSpirito. "The look on our faces says it all..," Camila wrote on Instagram on Oct. 22. "The BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!"

"It's been a week full of celebration," she added. "We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!" 

Back in June, both Matthew and Camila opened up about raising their children in a candid interview with Town and Country.

"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," the actor shared. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say 'Yes.'"

Although, Matthew admitted he tends to use that three-letter word a lot more. "From the snicker that my wife's giving me, it seems that I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "She's probably right."

