Amanda Knox Slams “Pathetic” Piers Morgan For Criticizing Her Presidential Election Remarks

Amanda Knox will not be bullied by controversial media personality Piers Morgan.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Amanda went on Twitter to make a joke about the still-undeclared Presidential race between current Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. With many on social media expressing fear and anxiety over the outcome, Amanda tweeted, "Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?"

Amanda, an American and then college student, was wrongfully convicted of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007 when the women were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. She spent four years in prison before her conviction was overturned by appeals court and she was released in 2011.

Piers accused Amanda of insensitivity, replying, "I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her? How dare you make a joke of it.. you disgusting piece of work."