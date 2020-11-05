No One Is Prouder of Cory Booker's Senate Reelection Than Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is congratulating boyfriend Cory Booker after he was reelected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note commemorating the former lawyer's win. "So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," she captioned a photo of herself and Cory. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."
She went on to express excitement for the road ahead, saying, "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change! #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS #2022IsAroundTheCorner."
Rosario also repeated her love for the Senator on his Instagram post, in which he thanked New Jersey voters for casting their ballots in his favor. "Congratulations my love," she commented. "I'm so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you."
Since going public with their relationship in January 2019, the couple has consistently shown support for each other's careers and ambitions. For Rosario, she's attended campaign stops and helped with encouraging voters, while Cory has been her date to premieres and other Hollywood events.
The supportive nature of their relationship comes easily for the pair. "For my whole life, I've always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there," Rosario previously explained to the Washington Post. "But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me."
Nowadays, the couple is living together in Newark, New Jersey and there's been talk of a potential engagement, but it's unclear if the couple sees wedding bells in their future, as the focus has been on his campaign.
One thing that is certain is these two are in it for the long haul. As Booker put it, "Look, both of us, you know, we've had relationships, but I'm not sure if I've ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable."