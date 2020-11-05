Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name

Lindsay Arnold's baby girl's name is en pointe.

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick earlier this week, and now the 26-year-old star is revealing her newborn daughter's unique name.

"Sage Jill Cusick," Lindsay shared in a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The professional dancer also took a moment to describe the night she gave birth to her baby girl.

"Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am," Lindsay explained. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital."

She added, "Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound."