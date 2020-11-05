HSN's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 10 Deals to Buy Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready or not, here comes savings!
For those who have been holding off on that big HSN purchase this holiday season, wait not more! The shopping network is celebrating their Better Than Black Friday sales event now with free shipping & handling on everything on-air and online.
Between beauty products from companies like MAC Cosmetics and Beekman 1802 to home essential items from Bose and Dyson, there is a gift option for everyone on your holiday list. There's just one catch: The free shipping only lasts through Nov. 8.
So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling below to see our gift ideas or go to HSN's site right now to explore all of the brands available.
MAC Holiday Eye Set with Mini Lipglass
If you like skincare and makeup, chances are you love MAC Cosmetics. This holiday eye set features a well-edited palette featuring a color wave of amber hues. Get ready to look your best!
Bose SoundLink Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker
From the backyard to the park, the Bose Bluetooth speaker needs to be your go-to companion for life's great adventures. Prepare to listen to your favorite music in a whole new way.
Birkenstock Arizona Two-Strap Comfort Sandal
Whether you are a long-time fan or curious shopper, now is the time to purchase Birkenstock shoes from HSN. Fashion lovers swear by the shoe's footbed that reacts to the warmth of your body and actually conforms to the shape of your foot.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle
While the holidays may be different this year, there will still be many happy memories to document and savor. This instant camera produces credit card-sized prints and even features a built-in mirror next to the lens for taking selfies.
Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer
For those unable to visit a hair salon as often as before, this gift is for you! Drybar's travel dryer delivers 100% of the performance of most full-sized dryers and leaves your hair looking and feeling fresh.
Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus
This holiday season, invest in Dyson's bladeless fan that heats and cools your house using smooth air-multiplier technology. Your electricity bill may thank you later.
Copper Fit 3-pack Unisex Compression Bamboo Socks
It's time to find out what all the buzz is about when it comes to Copper Fit. Hundreds of QVC and HSN shoppers swear by these sport socks that could just become your next favorite fashion accessory.
Jessica Simpson Dreamer Hardside Luggage
When you feel safe to travel again, do it in style with the Jessica Simpson Dream Collection hardside spinner in Rose Gold. The trendy design will have travelers turning heads for all the right reasons.
Happy Nappers Deluxe Children's Play Pillow + Story Time Book
Every Happy Napper goes from the perfect play pillow to a super soft sleeping bag with a simple pull 'n zip. Santas can choose between yellow dogs, white unicorns or sharks.
Sara B. Holiday Throw & Pillow Set
If you're not sure what to get that picky person on your list, a holiday throw never goes out of style. Choose between a Christmas Car, Sweet Christmas, Winter Deer or Christmas Tree design and theme.
