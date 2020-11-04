Ruth Wilson Reveals New Details About Her Mysterious Departure From The Affair

There are two sides to every story—and Ruth Wilson is ready to share hers.

The actress is fully aware of how invested people are in her mysterious departure from The Affair. In 2018, fans of the Showtime series were shocked to learn the Golden Globe winner wouldn't return to the series to play Alison Lockhart.

And ever since Ruth has remained private about details surrounding her surprising exit. However, in a recent interview with Stylist, the 38-year-old star gave a rare update about The Affair and explained why she's been adamant on keeping specifics to herself.

"The reason I haven't gone into The Affair is that I haven't worked out how to discuss it," she said in a new issue of the magazine, in which she's the cover star. "There's a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences."