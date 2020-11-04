Lil Wayne Has a Cryptic Response to Reports About His Breakup From Denise Bidot

Related : Kevin Hart's Alter-Ego Calls Out Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is speaking out after his rumored split from girlfriend Denise Bidot—but it's all very mysterious.

The rapper didn't confirm or deny the breakup, but he instead ruminated on Twitter about the way he expresses his love. Lil Wayne wrote on Wednesday, Nov. 4, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out."

The "Sucker for Pain" singer continued, "I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating," and signed the tweet off, "Sincerely, the fireman."

It's unclear if his love is burning on or if it has, in fact, flickered out. Outlets reported that Bidot dumped Lil Wayne after he came out with a strong endorsement for President Donald Trump this week.

The model reportedly wrote on her Instagram account (which is now deactivated), "Sometimes love just isn't enough." A friend of hers also told reporters that she broke up with Lil Wayne and was "disappointed" and "shocked" over his political views.