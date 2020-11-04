Lil Wayne Has a Cryptic Response to Reports About His Breakup From Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne is speaking out after his rumored split from girlfriend Denise Bidot—but it's all very mysterious.
The rapper didn't confirm or deny the breakup, but he instead ruminated on Twitter about the way he expresses his love. Lil Wayne wrote on Wednesday, Nov. 4, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out."
The "Sucker for Pain" singer continued, "I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating," and signed the tweet off, "Sincerely, the fireman."
It's unclear if his love is burning on or if it has, in fact, flickered out. Outlets reported that Bidot dumped Lil Wayne after he came out with a strong endorsement for President Donald Trump this week.
The model reportedly wrote on her Instagram account (which is now deactivated), "Sometimes love just isn't enough." A friend of hers also told reporters that she broke up with Lil Wayne and was "disappointed" and "shocked" over his political views.
Yet Bidot seemed to stick by his side and clarified that they are still together. The 34-year-old fashionista said rumors that the election ended their relationship were "absolutely false," according to an unverified screenshot of a tweet that no longer appears on Bidot's account.
On Oct. 29, Lil Wayne wrote on social media that he had a "great meeting" with the president. The 38-year-old claimed, "besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."
Rapper 50 Cent inserted himself into the drama on Tuesday by backing up Lil Wayne, writing, "you can't dump little wayne. Now you can leave, if you going than go but somebody's waiting for the job. LOL."
We'll have to wait and see if Weezy is truly on his own. So go ahead, cryptographers, and try to decipher his poetic message on Twitter.