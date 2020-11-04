Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See 23 Pictures of Celebrity Pups to Take Your Mind Off the Day

As votes continue to be counted, we're all stressing out over the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. So while you wait, enjoy some pics of celebs with their dogs and puppies.

By Corinne Heller Nov 04, 2020 9:40 PMTags
Selena GomezIce-TCocoCamila CabelloShawn Mendes2020 Election
Woof, what a week.

Anxiety levels are high as the country waits for the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. So why not enjoy some pics of celebs with their dogs and puppies? Because if there's one thing everyone can probably agree on, it's that puppies are adorable. And seeing pics of pups will probably alleviate at least some of your stress. Or serve as a nice distraction from constantly refreshing Twitter.

Many celebs brought home new puppies and dogs this year.

In March, Selena Gomez introduced her foster puppy, Daisy, on Instagram Live. The star's new fur baby joins her dog Winnie.

Music couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently acquired a golden retriever puppy who they named Tarzan. Mendes posted photos and videos of their new dog on Instagram, including footage of him driving in a car with Cabello cuddling Tarzan in the backseat, as well as a clip of the pup excitedly exploring his new home.

Meanwhile, Ice-T and wife Coco's English bulldogs, King Maximus and Princess Alexus, welcomed a litter of five puppies last month. Coco shared several photos and videos of the sweet new additions, adding that she and her family plan to keep one or two of the puppies, and that Alexus was spayed after giving birth.

On Oct. 25, Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 21-year-old daughter, introduced her new rescue dog, Benji.

"He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person," she shared on Instagram. "I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!"

Sit back, take a breather, and then take longtime pet owner Chrissy Teigen's 2020 election advice by checking out these adorable dog and puppies:

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

The singer introduced fans to her new foster pup, Daisy, in March 2020.

Instagram / Coco
Ice-T and Coco

In October 2020, the couple's two English bulldogs, King Maximus and Princess Alexus, welcomed five puppies.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

In November 2020, the couple brought home this adorable puppy, Tarzan.

avaphillippe/Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter introduced her Instagram followers to her new rescue pup, Benji.

Chris Lane
Chris Lane

The country singer and his dog Cooper team up with Merrick to spread awareness about their "BBQ 4 Good" campaign. 

Henry Cavill/Instagram
Henry Cavill

A super pup deserves a super name: Kal. The Superman actor seems to have taken inspiration from his role when naming his American Akita.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.

Diane Guerrero/Instagram
Diane Guerrero

"My douuuugs," the author and Orange Is the New Black star shares on Instagram of her two pups.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion

"Happy birthday to the coolest frenchie in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram of her little guy. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't picture my life without you."

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (who are both Golden Retrievers).

J Balvin/Instagram
J Balvin

Because two is better than one! The Colores singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.

BACKGRID
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable pup join them while out in Los Angeles.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Glenn Close

Red carpet official! The actress posed with her dog on the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Chris Evans/Twitter
Chris Evans

No caption necessary!

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS," the Friends alum captioned this sweet photo.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton

Smile for the camera!

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Justin Theroux

Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma out for a stroll in NYC.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Tom Holland

How cute is this photo? The Spider-Man actor received some love from a sweet pup in London.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Amanda Seyfried

Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.

Courtesy Jason Kennedy
Jason Kennedy

So sweet! The In the Room host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.

Courtesy Jason Kennedy
Lauren Scruggs

And a photo with mom!

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Ariana Madix

That smile! 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model's dog Colombo recently celebrated his first birthday!

