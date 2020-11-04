Tori Spelling Praises Brian Austin Green's Parenting Amid Megan Fox Feud

Twenty years later, Donna Martin still has David Silver's back.

Tori Spelling praised her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green's real-life parenting skills in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 4. She made her comments three days after the actor, 47, who played her partner on the hit '90s show, angered his estranged wife Megan Fox by posting a photo of him with one of their three sons.

Spelling posted a selfie of her, Green and fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth, 48, and reminisced about filming the original show with them. Along with other members of the original cast, the three had reunited last year for a short-lived reboot mockumentary series, BH90210.

"We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers," Spelling, 47, wrote. "Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other's faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other's sentences and still do. Bri would 'pull my pigtails' on set and till this day can still 'push my buttons' in the best of ways bc he knows me so well."

"We were just kids," Spelling continued. "But, standing by these two for decades I've watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!"