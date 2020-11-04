Karina Smirnoff Shares First Photo of Baby Theo—With An Important Message

Related : Karina Smirnoff Makes Potential Beau Chad Johnson Do What?!

Dancing With the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff did her civic duty on Election Day, and even scored the sticker to prove it. Karina, however, did not rock the "I Voted" emblem like many other celebs did on social media: Instead, she placed the sticker on her 7-month-old baby boy, Theo Gabriel.

"My everything!" the dancer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post of Theo, followed by several heart emojis. "#TheoGabriel #wevoted #ivoted #firstelection #theloveofmylife #myworld #babyboy."

Karina welcomed her son in April, but this is the first time the star has shared a photo of Theo on social media. In December 2019, the 42-year-old announced she was expecting a baby.

"I've always wanted to be a mom," Karina shared at the time. "I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed."

Back in July, Karina shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy on Instagram. In a photo of a pregnant Karina standing in a hospital room, she wrote, "#FBF the day before Theo arrived!"