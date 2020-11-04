Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Hulu Officially Canceled the Horror Series Castle Rock After Only Two Seasons

After saying goodbye to High Fidelity, Harlots and Future Man, Hulu has canceled Castle Rock, the horror anthology based on Stephen King's work.

By Jonathan Borge Nov 04, 2020 5:30 PMTags
TVStephen KingShowsLizzy Caplan
Related: 5 Scary Movies to Watch This Halloween on Peacock

Your streaming options are about to get (a little) less spooky on Hulu.

After two seasons on air, the service has canceled Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King's stories, according to Variety. Season two starred Mean Girls alum Lizzy Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King's Misery.

Fans know that the fictional Maine town the show was set in was inspired by Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. And that season one starred another lineup of actors who know how to keep us on edge: Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O'Quinn. 

Despite the cancellation, King fans will be delighted to know more of his work will soon be adapted. J.J. Abrams, who served as an executive producer on Castle Rock, is teaming up with HBO Max for Overlook, a new series inspired by The Shining

photos
TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Left Hit Shows

The news comes just after Hulu canceled High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man and Runaways. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, other streaming services like Netflix have decided to say goodbye to shows such as Glow, The Society, Stumptown, I Am Not Okay With This, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Evel and Teenage Bounty Hunters. 

And while that might sound bleak, there are plenty of TV shows still being renewed for the months ahead. Up nexy? Our eyes are officially set on the most wonderful time of the year. Some of the holiday content we're way too excited for includes Dash and Lily, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Christmas-themed episodes of Euphoria, The Christmas Setup and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. 

Anyone else ready to hang their stockings?

Scroll down to see the full list of renewed and canceled 2020 TV shows. 

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Being "Bullied" for Kaitlyn Bristowe Judging

2

Kris Jenner Shares Rare Update on Rob Kardashian Amid Spotlight Return

3

Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Claims She Unfollowed Celebrities

Dana Starbard/Hulu
Canceled: Castle Rock (Hulu)

In November, Hulu decided to cancel Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King's stories. Season two starred Lizzie Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King's Misery.

Justin Stephens/FOX
Canceled: Filthy Rich (FOX)

Kim Cattrall's soapy drama about faith, wealth and hot gossip will not be returning after just one season on air. According to Variety, rising production costs amid the coronavirus pandemic contributed to FOX's decision. 

 

Fox
Canceled: Next (FOX)

Starring John Slattery, Next followed an intelligence team in charge of stopping a rogue AI. FOX gave it the boot in November.

 

Netflix
Renewed: Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

In October, Netflix confirmed that Narcos: Mexico will return for season three without Diego Luna. The official description for the new season reads as follows:

"Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."

The cast will include Scoot McNairy, José  Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX
Canceled: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank's space mission series Away was given the chop just weeks after its Sept. 4 premiere. Following the news, Swank took to Instagram to thank fans for watching. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star," she wrote. "And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one."

Fox
Ending: Last Man Standing (Fox)

Four years after it was canceled on ABC and three years after it returned on Fox, Last Man Standing will end after nine seasons in 2021. 

Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME
Canceled: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst's show the ax in October.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

Netflix
Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Netflix
Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW
Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Being "Bullied" for Kaitlyn Bristowe Judging

2

Kris Jenner Shares Rare Update on Rob Kardashian Amid Spotlight Return

3

Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Claims She Unfollowed Celebrities

4

Selena Gomez Shares an Inspiring Message Amid Election Day 2020

5

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Begins Life Sentences in Prison

Latest News

Karina Smirnoff Shares Adorable First Photo of Baby Theo

Update!

How to Self-Care at Home Like the Stars

Sofia Vergara Sends Important Reminder With Mammogram Screening

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Begins Life Sentences in Prison

Hulu Just Gave the Ax to Another Show

Rapper DaBaby's Brother Glenn Johnson Dead at 34

Warner Bros. Apologizes for "Any Offense Caused" by The Witches