Warner Bros. Apologizes to Disability Community Amid The Witches Backlash

Warner Bros. is asking for forgiveness.

After receiving backlash from members of the disability community over the depiction of characters in its new movie The Witches, the studio issued an apology.

"We the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures are deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities, and regret any offense caused," a Warner Bros. spokesperson told E! News. "In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book. It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them. This film is about the power of kindness and friendship. It is our hope that families and children can enjoy the film and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme."

The company has been criticized for its use of physical impairments in the characters' hands and feet, leading some viewers to express concern that the movie negatively portrays limb differences and could perpetuate stereotypes. For instance, Anne Hathaway's Grand High Witch is seen with hands that some say are similar to ectrodactyly, a genetic condition typified by the absence of some fingers and/or toes. In a trailer, the stars of the film also describe "how to spot a witch" and point to characteristics such as "claws" or an absence of toes.