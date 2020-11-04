Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Urge "Count Every Vote" Amid 2020 Election Results

Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano and more stars have reminded fans that every vote needs to be counted as the U.S. waits for a winner to be declared in the 2020 presidential election.

With the winner of the 2020 presidential election still up in the air, celebrities are here to remind you: it isn't over until every vote is counted. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, citizens around the U.S. awaited the results of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, as the clock struck midnight on the west coast, there was no clear victor—because some votes had not yet been tallied. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, constituents have cast their ballots both in person and by mail-in ballot. As a result, some swing states, including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, have not yet declared a winner, leaving the American public—and people around the world watching—on the edge of their seats. While some ballots remain uncounted and the race up in the air, celebrities have taken to social media with a unified message.

"#CountEveryVote," Kerry Washington tweeted while re-sharing a tweet from Stacey Abrams which read, "Keep calm. Be patient. Allow local elections officials to do their jobs. What is most important isn't the speed of the count; it's that every eligible vote is counted. Americans made their voices heard in record numbers, and their votes must be counted."

The sentiment was echoed by other famous names, including Patricia Arquette. The Oscar winner declared in a tweet early Tuesday, "We all pay our taxes. Our Vote is our sacred and Nationally protected right. #CountEveryVote."

Weighed in Alyssa Milano, "As voters, we turned out in record numbers, despite a pandemic, an economic collapse, and attempts to stop us," she tweeted. "Now we're going to make sure that every vote counts. #EveryVoteCounts #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote."

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo kept one of his "#CountEveryVote" tweets simple with a GIF of a clock. "Good things take time, " it read. "We will count every vote."

While citizens keep their eyes peeled on the race to the White House, here are a few history-making 2020 election wins worth celebrating right now. 

