Every History-Making Moment Made During the 2020 Election

History is already being made during the 2020 election.

While the race for the White House is still too close to call, a growing number of candidates have claimed victory in state and local elections across the United States. The first Tuesday of November was marked by a number of wins for the LGBTQ+ community, with Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender state senator and Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones making history as the first openly gay Black men elected to Congress.

Buzzfeed News caught up with McBride just moments after her groundbreaking win, where she shared, "I spent my entire life feeling like tonight was so incomprehensible that it was seemingly impossible. To have those results come in and see in black and white online the AP call it... helped to reinforce that nothing is truly impossible."