Ava DuVernay Shares Powerful Election Message at Black Lives Matter Event

Ava DuVernay is looking to the future.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the director spoke at a Black Lives Matter Election Day event at the Staples Center, where she asked attendees to continuously show up for themselves and each other.
"Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want," she said. "That we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, that we can declare what we want."
The Emmy winner continued, "This moment is not an end all be all. This vote, this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are going to fight. We are in a war."
Ava has used her platform in a variety of ways to get people informed about voting and the power of making your voice heard. In fact, on Election Day, the star took to Instagram to share her latest partnership with Harvard University, Ron Clark Academy and her advocacy collective Array Now.
"To explain this wild week to young people, we asked @harvard and @ronclarkacademy to create a visual learning companion on everything from gerrymandering to propaganda to the 27+ methods of protest," read the caption. "SELMA 101 is free for you from all of us @arraynow."
At this time, votes for the 2020 election are still being counted.