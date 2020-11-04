Kanye West Appears to Concede the 2020 Presidential Election

Kanye West is no longer four, five seconds from becoming the next president of the United States.
The rapper turned aspiring politician appeared to concede the 2020 presidential election with a four-letter word shared to his Twitter on Nov. 3: "WELP."
Kanye also posted a photo standing in front of a map of the U.S. indicating the latest results of the race. The self-described "Birthday Party" candidate has failed to claim a victory in any state thus far, however it seems he still has his sights set on taking over the White House eventually.
"KANYE 2024," the 43-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Twitter.
Hours ago, Kanye confirmed he'd be casting his ballot for the first time in Wyoming. "God is so good," he tweeted. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."
Kanye announced he'd be running for president in July. According to a fundraising report obtained by NBC News, the star spent nearly $5.9 of his own money to fund the endeavor, which was marked by eye-opening interviews, campaign rallies and backlash from his celebrity peers.
Kanye made it on the ballot as either an independent or third-party candidate in 12 states, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana and Vermont.
Members of Kanye's family, notably wife Kim Kardashian, never publicly endorsed him, however she did post a selfie confirming she cast her vote.
Amid Kanye's campaign and mental health struggles in July, a source told E! News, "He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions... She knows that Kanye is very serious about running for president and she publicly supports him."
Kanye is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow, Nov. 4.