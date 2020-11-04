Lizzo Sends Inspiring Election Day Message While Posing Nude With an American Flag

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Voting PSA, but make it fashion.

Lizzo stripped down and wore an American flag for an Election Day photo, writing on Instagram that she is hopeful for the future of the United States—despite the inequalities its citizens face.

She started her caption, "When I think of this country I don't think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism."

"But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible....Because of you, I'm still hopeful."

She continued, "I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better."