Meghan Markle Becomes First Modern Royal to Vote in U.S. Presidential Election

Meghan Markle is using her voice in one of the most important ways.

E! News can confirm the Duchess of Sussex voted in the 2020 Presidential Election. She becomes the first modern royal to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

Meghan and Prince Harry currently reside in the beachside town of Santa Barbara, Calif., but it's unclear if she participated in the voting process through mail or at a polling place.

Since her return to California, Meghan has frequently discussed the importance of voting and even took part in calling potential voters ahead of Nov. 3, so it's always been expected that she would cast her ballot in this year's election.

In September, activist Gloria Steinem spoke about Meghan's surprising volunteer work, sharing, "She came home to vote and the first thing we did, and why she came to see me... was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?' And that was her initiative."