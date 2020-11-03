Bravo's Family Karma Pauses Filming After Person Tests Positive for COVID-19

Related : Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

Production on pause.

E! News has learned that season two of Bravo's Family Karma has halted filming as someone who is a part of production has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our source, production will be paused for two weeks, which is the standard safety protocol.

An unnamed person tested positive for the coronavirus amid the show's usual safety protocols. We've been told that production stopped immediately and contract tracing was done.

Family Karma follows the lives of several Indian American families in Miami, Florida. The cast includes Shaan Patel, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani and Amrit Kapai.

This news comes after Bravo began production again this summer on several of their docu-series, including Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In fact, RHOC's season 15 will feature Shannon Beador's battle with coronavirus. As the Bravo personality revealed on Instagram in July 2020, she and her three girls, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, tested positive for COVID-19.