Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bravo's Family Karma Pauses Filming After Person Tests Positive for COVID-19

E! News has learned that the Bravo docu-series has paused filming after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 03, 2020 11:12 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoInjury And IllnessEntertainmentCoronavirus
Related: Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

Production on pause.

E! News has learned that season two of Bravo's Family Karma has halted filming as someone who is a part of production has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our source, production will be paused for two weeks, which is the standard safety protocol.

An unnamed person tested positive for the coronavirus amid the show's usual safety protocols. We've been told that production stopped immediately and contract tracing was done.

Family Karma follows the lives of several Indian American families in Miami, Florida. The cast includes Shaan Patel, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani and Amrit Kapai.

This news comes after Bravo began production again this summer on several of their docu-series, including Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In fact, RHOC's season 15 will feature Shannon Beador's battle with coronavirus. As the Bravo personality revealed on Instagram in July 2020, she and her three girls, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, tested positive for COVID-19.

photos
Stars With Coronavirus

Alongside a family portrait, the Bravo star wrote "This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."

She continued, "A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also battled the virus back in March 2020.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of himself in bed.

He added, "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Trending Stories

1

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Go IG Official With Epic Halloween Costumes

2

Selena Gomez Shares an Inspiring Message Amid Election Day 2020

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox ''Reached Her Breaking Point'' With Brian Austin Green

photos
TV Shows That Have Resumed Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Family Karma isn't the first production to be paused due to a positive coronavirus test. Upcoming blockbuster films The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion were required to halt filming because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Director of the dinosaur epic Colin Trevorrow tweeted in October that a "few" members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus. While they all "tested negative shortly after," the filmmaker explained that "due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

As for The Batman, production was put on pause after leading man Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.

(E!, Bravo and Universal are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Go IG Official With Epic Halloween Costumes

2

Selena Gomez Shares an Inspiring Message Amid Election Day 2020

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox ''Reached Her Breaking Point'' With Brian Austin Green

4

Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood

5
Update!

Khloe Kardashian Sells Calabasas Home for $15 Million

Latest News

Gayle King Documents Her Weight Loss Journey Ahead of Election Night

Family Karma Pauses Filming After a Positive COVID-19 Test

20 Kick-Ass Secrets About Charlie's Angels Revealed

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Take Son Voting for First Time

Kris Jenner Shares Rare Update on Rob Kardashian Amid Spotlight Return

Update!

Khloe Kardashian Sells Calabasas Home for $15 Million

Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood