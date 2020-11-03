Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood

Related : Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Officially Break Up

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are ready to put the past behind them.

On Nov. 3, ABC's former Bachelor confirmed that his ex asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against him.

"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Colton said in a statement to E! News. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

According to TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge, the police investigation has also been dropped per Cassie's request. E! News reached out to police who had no comment.

"Things have settled down and they are both willing to move forward without legal action," a source close to Cassie shared with E! News. "Colton understands Cassie's point of view and why she took action and he truly wanted to make the situation better. They are on the same page right now."